Here's how students returning to the N.W.T. can get vaccinated

N.W.T. students returning to the territory will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, but they'll need to self-isolate first.

The territory's Health Department anticipates an influx of students returning North as the school year wraps up for universities and colleges.

In a release Thursday, the department said all N.W.T. students must submit a resident self-isolation plan prior to coming back, and must self-isolate for two weeks.

Students can isolate free of charge in one of five isolation centres in the territory, in either Fort Smith, Hay River, Inuvik or Yellowknife (there are two isolation centres in the capital).

Students returning to Fort Smith, Hay River, Fort Simpson, Yellowknife, Norman Wells and Inuvik may also isolate in their own accommodation, if all members in the household isolate together, or if the residence has its own separate entrance, kitchen and bathroom.

Students who live in Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Hay River, Inuvik, or Norman Wells can contact their local public health unit to arrange vaccination in their home community.

Those living in Yellowknife can book online or by calling (867) 767-9120.

Students returning to smaller communities outside of the regional centres who are looking to get vaccinated can e-mail CPHO@gov.nt.ca and provide their full name, contact number, their home community, the community they will be isolating in upon returning to the territory, and their date of arrival in the N.W.T.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer will arrange to vaccinate these students before their return home, according to the release. It also warns students who do not return to the territory for the summer are unlikely to qualify to get the COVID-19 vaccine in another province or territory where they are not a resident.