Iqaluit city council green-lights Nunavut's first retail pot shop
Public consultation for the proposed pot shop ended Aug. 20
Iqaluit city council is giving the go-ahead for Nunavut's first retail pot shop.
Councillors in the territorial capital voted this week to recommend a cannabis store located near downtown, pending approval of a development permit.
The council's motion registry states that the letter of approval is to be forwarded to the territorial government, which has final say over whether the business can launch.
Public consultation for the proposed pot shop ended Aug. 20.
The Nunavut finance ministry states that five cannabis wholesalers currently supply the territory, including Zenabis Global Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp. subsidiary Tweed Inc.
Yukon and the Northwest Territories each have five retail outlets where cannabis is sold, according to their websites, with private-sector pot sales now allowed to some degree in all three territories.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.