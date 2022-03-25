Test results of fuel-contaminated water in Sachs Harbour expected Wednesday

The results of testing fuel-contaminated water in Sachs Harbour, N.W.T., are expected to be released next Wednesday according to the territory's health and social services department.

People in the N.W.T.'s northernmost community were told this past Wednesday not to drink water from their homes if it was delivered on or after Monday, March 21 because recent deliveries smelled of fuel and had an oily sheen.

The advisory came from the territory's chief environmental health officer, and it warned people that boiling the water or putting it through a filter or reverse osmosis system wouldn't make it safe to drink.

In an email to CBC News on Thursday evening, Jeremy Bird, a spokesperson for health and social services, said the department's environmental health division was working with the municipal and community affairs department to collect water samples and figure out where the fuel came from.

He also said no illnesses had been reported.

The advisory asks people to use safe sources of water, like bottled water, for:

Drinking or making ice cubes.

Making baby food or formula.

Brushing teeth.

Food preparation.

The warning about food preparation includes washing fruit and vegetables, and washing dishes.

The government says children and babies should not be bathed in the water, but adults may take short showers as long as they don't get the water in their mouths. The water can also be used for laundry.