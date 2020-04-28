Restaurants in Haines Junction, Yukon, team up to offer subsidized meals

Restaurants in Haines Junction are offering subsidized meals to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, called FOOD (Feeding our Older and Deserving), sprung up from a desire to establish a Meals On Wheels-style service in Haines Junction, said organizer Joanne Thomas.

"There are people in need and we have been tossing around for a little bit to do a Meals On Wheels here," she said.

"And when .... the restaurants here had to shut down we were trying to come up with ways to help them and help the community at the same time."

FOOD offers frozen meals for a base price of $11.95, but people who are struggling can pay as little as $5 per meal. The Haines Junction RCMP have volunteered to deliver meals for free.

The Mile 1016 Pub, Top Spot, and The Ravens Rest Inn are preparing the meals. Menu items include baked salmon with rice and vegetables and chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy.

"I can't believe the restaurants here," Thomas said. "I was like 'Holy cow.'"

