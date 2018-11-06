'Like an Airbnb': Caregivers can now rent a short-term respite home in Whitehorse

It looks like a regular three-bedroom home from the outside, but the Yukon Association of Community Living hopes the space will feel more like a vacation home for people requiring care.

The association is managing a new respite home in the Hillcrest neighbourhood of Whitehorse, with funding from the Yukon government. It's part of a pilot project running until March, intended to offer a break to full-time caregivers and a change of scenery for the person needing care.

"It's a really nice space ... We're hoping it's got that vacation sort of feel to it for the person getting the support so that they get to see something different as well." said Shonagh McCrindle with the association.

She said families can book the home and hire respite workers to stay with the dependent at the home.

"Sort of like an Airbnb of respite homes," McCrindle explained.

Catch up on chores or some sleep

McCrindle said the rental respite home provides the option for full-time caregivers to take a break without leaving town.

"They want to stay at home, catch up on chores, do some home repairs, whatever it might be. They [may] need just 24 hours, 48 hours of sleeping in."

McCrindle said the association is starting the pilot project with one-on-one care in the home and will possibly expand from there, after any hiccups have been worked out.

The Yukon government said the respite home will provide short-term care for people with developmental or physical disabilities. For now it is only available for people 19 years and older.

The home can be booked by contacting the Yukon Association of Community Living.

With files from Dave Croft