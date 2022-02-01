Health officials say respiratory illness on the rise in Nunavut

Nunavut health officials says respiratory illness is on the rise across the territory.

More details are expected on Thursday afternoon. Health Minister John Main, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Sean Wachtel and territorial Chief of Staff Dr. Francois de Wet will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. ET. Wachtel took over as the territory's top doctor last month.

Nunavut has long grappled with some of the highest rates of hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the world, and this year has been worse than most.

In the summer, amid an outbreak of RSV affecting 13 people in Kugluktuk, the former chief medical officer said infections were "higher than what we typically see" at that time of year.

Dr. Michael Patterson said at the time it could be due to improved testing for RSV, or the relaxation of COVID-19 prevention measures in Nunavut.

The current rise of respiratory illness in Nunavut comes as the territory's health department grapples with staffing. Earlier this month, the department warned that some local health centres could be closed for weeks at a time in the new year.

Respiratory infections have also spiked in many other parts of the country in recent weeks, including in Ottawa, a major transit hub for Nunavut.

Ottawa Public Health said on Wednesday that rates of RSV, COVID-19 and influenza were all at high or very high levels over the last week. The organization now has an online dashboard to track respiratory illness.