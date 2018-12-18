Resolute Bay man sentenced 4 years for shooting at police during standoff

A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Resolute Bay man to four years in prison for barricading himself in his house for three hours and shooting at police, an incident that led to the lockdown of the local school.

Sheldon Oqallak pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm while reckless as to the life or safety of another person after the June 14, 2017, incident.

According to a Nunavut Court of Justice written decision dated Dec. 14, Oqallak was drinking with his girlfriend and his sister when he became distressed while thinking about the mother of his two-year-old daughter. The woman had died by suicide.

With his daughter in the house, Oqallak grabbed a .22 rifle and threatened to kill himself, prompting his sister to call the police.

Over the course of the next three hours, Oqallak fired multiple shots, including one at an RCMP officer, prompting the officer to fire back. Both shots missed. Another one of his shots hit the fuel tank of a neighbouring house, causing the tank to leak fuel.

Resolute Bay's school, where Oqallak was enrolled at the time as a Grade 12 student, was put on lockdown for the duration of the incident.

Oqallak eventually surrendered peacefully. His daughter was not physically harmed during the incident.

He was 18 at the time.

Ruling cites community work, trauma

In her ruling, Justice Susan Cooper described Oqallak's upbringing, which started violent but stabilized as he grew older. Oqallak's parents drank and fought when he was young, but they stopped drinking when he was nine years old.

"He gets along well with his parents, who now provide a sober, stable environment," states the ruling.

Oqallak knows hunting and on-the-land skills and is adept at mechanical work, according to the ruling, having learned from his father. He also spent six years as a Junior Ranger before becoming a Ranger at the age of 18.

The decision also noted his volunteer work with Resolute Bay's youth committee, which raises money and organizes local events.

Cooper recognized traumatic events that have impacted Oqallak, including the suicide of his former girlfriend and "an incident in the community where shots were fired into the family home — into the living room in which he was."

But Cooper also described the presence of Oqallak's daughter during the incident as an aggravating factor.

"As a father, his duty is to protect his child," reads the decision. "On that day he did the exact opposite.

"It is not enough to say she was physically unharmed. It is highly likely that she experienced psychological trauma which will stay with her for some time despite her young age."

Oqallak will serve just over three years of his four-year sentence, as he was given 327 days' credit for time he spent in pre-trial custody.