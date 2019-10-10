Resolute Bay man charged with 18 gun-related crimes after shots fired

A 35-year-old man in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, has been charged with 18 gun-related crimes following an incident on Oct. 6.

According to an RCMP press release​​​​​​, police responded around 11:30 a.m. after several rounds were shot in the hamlet.

The release states that after getting in a fight with multiple people, the man went to his home to get a "long gun." The man then fired several rounds at two people, the release says.

Police said one was injured and there were no damages to property.

The man's charges include assault with a weapon, shooting a gun with intent, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, common nuisance endangering life and failing to comply with a weapons prohibition.

The man is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Resolute Bay on Oct. 23.