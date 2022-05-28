Residents told to avoid escarpment as Whitehorse experiences more landslides

The city of Whitehorse is closing off some streets near the escarpment with the expectation of more landslides in the area.

Sixth Avenue from Jeckell Street to Drury Street, and the dog park at the end of Main Street, are closed until further notice, the city said in a news release.

The public is also being told to avoid the top and base of the escarpment.

The combination of heavy rain Friday night and Saturday's warm weather is exacerbating the problem, the city said in a Facebook post at around 1:15 p.m.

The city's Emergency Operations Centre has opened and is gearing up to assist those impacted by the slides.

This comes after the city had just started cleaning up a massive landslide that occurred late last month.

That landslide was the result of about 3,000 to 4,000 cubic metres of sand, silt and clay that fell from the escarpment across Robert Service Way and the Millennium Trail and into the Yukon River.