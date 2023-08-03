Behchokǫ̀ chief says return home brings relief, anxiety for Rae residents in N.W.T.

Residents returning to Rae today in the N.W.T. will see just how close the wildfire came to their community, says Behchokǫ̀ Chief Clifford Daniels.

"It was basically right at the doorsteps of the community," he said.

"From the access road … going to see some charred burned areas. It's not as green as before, and burned right to the ground."

Community officials lifted the evacuation order for Rae Wednesday evening. After being away for about 10 days, residents could begin returning home Thursday at 10 a.m.

"There's a sense of relief that we're finally heading home, and I think the majority of evacuees are going to feel the same," said Daniels.

"And also a little bit of anxiety, I guess, that some people don't know what they're returning to."

Earlier this week, N.W.T. Fire said 19 structures burned in the wildfire — including four homes in Rae.

'From the access road … [residents are] going to see some charred burned areas. It’s not as green as before, and burned right to the ground,' said Daniels. (Travis Burke/CBC)

Daniels said the Tłı̨chǫ government is discussing how to support residents who lost their homes.

"We really understand the situation, because they don't have anything to come back to at the moment," he said. "I know we do have a housing program happening right now. That was more geared towards workers, but we'll see what we can do before the winter sets in."

Residents who used their home or cabin for traditional practices may be eligible for compensation through the territory's hunters and trappers disaster assistance compensation program.

Much like when the evacuation order was lifted for Edzo, officials say there's still a chance residents will need to leave their homes again.

"It's just going to take it day-by-day," said Daniels. "Hopefully we're not chased out again because that was really tough, but if we have to, I think the public understands that's a possibility."

He added that the community is taking steps to try and limit that possibility, for example, by banning the use of ATVs for now to try and prevent sparks in ongoing dry conditions.

Wildfire crews are now focusing on the fire's east flank, including 'a lot of air tanker action,' said Mike Westwick, fire information officer with the N.W.T. government. (Submitted by Mike Westwick)

Limiting growth toward Yellowknife

Mike Westwick, fire information officer with the N.W.T. government, said crews were pleased that residents were going home.

"That's the whole goal of this thing," he said. "We're here to keep the community safe."

Westwick said crews will still be present around Rae and Frank Channel to secure a perimeter around the community and put out any hotspots.

"We do want folks to be aware that with the drying that's been happening and winds picking up in the lake, they may see some smoke in the area," he said.

Some crews will also shift to the east side of the fire to try and prevent further growth toward Yellowknife. The fire is about 113,000 hectares and remains about 42 kilometers away from the city.

"The coming days are crucial in managing this fire. The fire is expected to be much more active and expected weather may cause fire to grow to the south and east," reads an N.W.T. Fire update sent Thursday morning.

The update also stated that a fire retardant line is in place from Great Slave Lake to the north, to a previous burn area.

Westwick said there was regular "air tanker action" on Wednesday on the fire's east side and expected that to continue Thursday.

Yellowknife may also see smoke from another fire that sparked up Wednesday. The fire is about five kilometres north of the city and is about one hectare in size.

Westwick said crews were responding and the city is not currently at risk.