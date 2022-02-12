Residents gather to play games, socialize and protest public health restrictions

About 30 protesters gathered at Somba K'e Park in Yellowknife on Saturday to play cornhole, drink hot chocolate and vent their frustrations with COVID-19 restrictions.

The event included a heated tent structure in the parking lot that was set up before protesters gathered at noon.

Zach Miller was one of the attendees.

Some of the words protesters wrote on the bean bags for cornhole. (Luke Carroll/ CBC)

"I'm just out here supporting supporting the these guys," Miller said of the truckers and other protesters around the country.

"Personally, for me, it's like, I'm a pro-choice guy when it comes to all of this. I'm of the opinion it's a choice whether to get the vaccines or not. That's just me."

Dingeman van Bochove was another.

"I'm especially here to support the people that have been impacted by the mandates," he said.

"Because the stories are endless from people that are impacted by the mandates."

An advertisement for the event encouraged attendees to bring hockey sticks for a pickup game at the nearby rink.

This is the third event of its kind held in Yellowknife.

The event also featured a unique version of the popular game cornhole, where protesters wrote different trigger words on the bean bags and then could throw them in a hole labelled "garbage" or another labelled "wishing well."

The protesters trigger words on the bean bags included masks, boosters, CBC, institutions and science.

Protest signs were strewn along the front of Somba K'e park on Feb. 12. (Chantal Dubuc/ CBC)

The protest had several signs planted around the park advocating support for truckers and the end of mandates.

The protest is part of a series happening across the country, including the one in Ottawa that has been going on for weeks.