Residential school survivor calls for a historical site in the North

A residential school survivor in the Northwest Territories is welcoming a decision to designate two residential schools as national historic sites and hopes similar action will be taken for one in the North.

Paul Andrew went to Grollier Hall in Inuvik, one of nearly three dozen residential schools in the three territories.

"The impact of residential schools is deeply rooted in the North," he said.

"We in the North have to be vigilant in our efforts never to forget that and one of the ways to do that would have one of the historical sites designated in the North."

Andrew said having a site "reminds us, that yes, this is part of my history, this is part of Canada's history, [and] we can never, ever forget.

"If we forget, we might do it again," he said. "And there's nobody in the right mind I believe would want to see these things happen again."

Former chief of Tulita and CBC broadcaster Paul Andrew, pictured after receiving his Order of the Northwest Territories in 2017. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

Designating former residential schools was one of the calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

"The killer in all of this is silence. No one talks about these things, which was the case in Canada for more than a century, as if it didn't happen," said Marie Wilson, one of the TRC's three commissioners and a Yellowknife resident.

She says the designation, and the recognition of residential schools as an event of national significance, has been a long-time coming.

Grollier Hall in 1987. The site has since been demolished. (NWT Archives/James Jerome/N-1987-017-2599)

"I have no reason to believe and it's not my understanding that that is the end of it. It's the beginning of what hopefully will be a continuing exercise of commemorating certain school sites," she said.

Wilson also points to several other calls to action around commemorating residential schools, including installing a national monument in Ottawa and every provincial and territorial capital.

"We should by now have one here in Yellowknife where in this territory, we had the highest per capita number of residential school survivors in the country," she said.