Survivors of 5 N.W.T. residential day schools, descendants can apply for $10K in compensation

Survivors of residential day schools and their descendants can apply for $10,000 in compensation as a result of a settlement following a class-action lawsuit.

In 2012, the Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc and shíshálh Nation launched the class action lawsuit on behalf of day scholars — survivors who attended during the day, but went home at night — arguing that attending residential school destroyed their language and culture, violated their rights and caused psychological harm.

A settlement was reached and then approved by the Federal Court last October.

The settlement includes $10,000 in compensation, which survivors and their descendants can apply for, plus a $50-million fund for healing initiatives, education and support for language, culture, heritage and commemoration activities.

The fund is still being established and will be administered by a non-profit society, states a notice on the settlement.

The day scholar settlement claims process opened on Jan. 5, 2022.

An estimated 12,000 to 20,000 day school survivors were alive in May 2005.

Who is eligible?

People who attended residentialschool during the day but did not sleep overnight can apply for $10,000.

If a day scholar died on or after May 30, 2005, the estate of a deceased day scholar, or the closest heir, can submit a claim on behalf of the deceased.

The deadline to submit a claim is Oct. 4, 2023.

Details of experiences at day school are not required. The application form requires information such as the dates applicants attended day school.

Applicants must also upload one piece of ID, or fill out a declaration signed by a witness.

Which schools are included in the settlement?

The settlement lists the schools known to have day scholars.

Within the N.W.T., there are five schools:

Aklavik (Immaculate Conception), open from July 1, 1926 to June 30, 1959

Aklavik (All Saints), open from Aug. 1, 1936 to Aug. 31, 1959

Fort Providence (Sacred Heart), open from Jan. 1, 1920 to June 30, 1960

Fort Resolution (St. Joseph's), open from Jan. 1, 1920 to Dec. 31, 1957

Hay River (St. Peter's), open from Jan. 1, 1920 to Aug. 31, 1937.

A map of day schools included in the day scholar settlement shows eligible schools in the N.W.T. communities of Aklavik, Fort Resolution, Fort Providence and Hay River. (Indian Residential Day School Settlement)

Do those who were compensated in the 2006 Indian Residential Schools settlement agreement qualify for this settlement?

Many children who suffered harms at day school were excluded from the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement and could not access the common experience payment in that settlement, which was $10,000 for one year of living at residential school and $3,000 for each following year.

For those who have already received a common experience payment under the Residential Schools Settlement Agreement (IRSSA), or are eligible for compensation under the McLean Day School Settlement, they could still be eligible for additional compensation under the Day Scholar settlement if they haven't already been compensated for the same school years they attended as a day scholar, according to the claim website.

Who does this not include?

This settlement is separate from the Federal Day School settlement, which has a claim process ending on July 13, 2022.

The day school settlement also does not affect the Band Class, a claim which is to be brought to trial, the Indian Residential Schools Day Scholar website states.

The Band Class is made up of over 100 First Nations that chose to be part of the class action, including Deninu K'ue First Nation, Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation, Liidlii Kue First Nation, Deh Gah Got'ie First Nation, Smith's Landing First Nation, Nahanni Butte Dene Band, Deline First Nation and Katlodeeche First Nation.

The settlement does not include sexual or serious physical abuse against Indian Residential School survivors.

Day scholars were eligible to apply for compensation for sexual or serious physical abuse endured at residential school through the Independent Assessment Process of the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement.

Contacts

Claimants who have questions about the settlement can phone Deloitte LLP, the claim administrator, at 1-877-877-5786 or visit www.dayscholarsclaims.com .

For free legal advice or assistance completing the claim form, applicants can call 1-888-222-6845, email dayscholars@waddellphillips.ca, or visit www.justicefordayscholars.com .

Claimants experiencing emotional distress can contact the Hope for Wellness Help Line for free counselling and crisis intervention services at 1-855-242-3310, or visit www.hopeforwellness.ca.