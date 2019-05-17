Kakisa residents Chris Chicot and Melaine Simba rescued three boaters that capsized on Kakisa Lake yesterday.

The three men clung to their overturned boat for up to three hours, said Chicot, who is a commercial fisherman. He says he knows the waterways well.

Police sent him GPS location. They boated out and found the men roughly three kilometres from shore.

Deh Cho MLA Michael Nadli said the incident was nearly fatal. He said the men made a distress call from a SPOT satellite emergency device. The call was routed to the United States, then to Fort Providence RCMP, who alerted Chicot at 6:30 p.m.

Nadli said incidents like these happen every year and Kakisa Chief Lloyd Chicot wants the public to be warned.

Boaters often "underestimate the lake" which is choppy and in some places, shallow, said Nadli.

"[Chief Lloyd Chicot's] concern is this happens annually. People need to be warned of the environment and conditions," he said.

The mouth of the Kakisa River, roughly three kilometres from where the boaters were found in distress. (Joanne Stassen)

By the time Chris Chicot and Simba arrived, the three men were suffering from hypothermia so severe they could hardly speak. They were wearing life jackets.

The three men are not from the community.

Chicot and Simba brought the men to shore, where RCMP transported them to the medical centre in Fort Providence.

Chicot said the conditions on Kakisa Lake were rough, with about 20 kilometre per hour winds.