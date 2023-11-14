1 person dead, another injured in Whitehorse house explosion

A house explosion in Whitehorse on Tuesday morning killed one person and sent another to hospital.

Jason Wolsky, the city's acting fire chief, confirmed the death and injury.

He said the injured man was the owner of the home, while the deceased was a neighbour.

He added that the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

"I haven't seen anything like this in my time at the department," said Wolsky.

The blast happened Tuesday about 5:30 a.m. on Bates Crescent, in the Riverdale neighbourhood; it was felt by residents multiple kilometres away.

Debris littered the street, including insulation and piles of wood.

Debris from an explosion in Riverdale, a Whitehorse neighbourhood, that happened Tuesday morning. (Submitted by Sandi Coleman)

A handful of neighbouring homes were also damaged, with doors shaken off their hinges and broken windows.

Wolsky said Bates Crescent would likely remain closed as crews investigate Tuesday and Wednesday. He said they would be taking aerial photographs to get a better sense of the size of the blast area.