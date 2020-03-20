Here's a Spotify playlist I made after a long, long week

It's been a week.

And, as a journalist, it's hard to not follow every detail in the news.

I'm sure like many of you, I've been feeling anxious. I've been thinking about my friends and family and hoping we're all doing our best to stay safe.

So the other day when I was driving home, I decided to take a break from the news and put on some of my favourite, upbeat music. It really helped to lift my mood.

Another of my favourite things: my dog, Miki! (Submitted by Jane Sponagle)

Then I asked my co-workers (and friends!) at CBC Yukon for their favourite songs to listen to when they need a boost.

Here is a playlist we thought you might like this weekend if you're staying in — especially if you're taking a break and want a dance party in your kitchen.