Skip to Main Content
Here's a Spotify playlist I made after a long, long week
North·Reporter's Notebook

Here's a Spotify playlist I made after a long, long week

It's been a long week. So here are some of CBC Yukon's favourite tunes so you can have a dance party in your kitchen.

CBC Yukon reporter Jane Sponagle shares some of her favourite, upbeat music to lift your mood

Jane Sponagle · CBC News ·
A file photo of a woman dancing. CBC Yukon's Jane Sponagle is sharing an upbeat Spotify playlist that helped lift her mood. (Syda Productions/Shutterstock)

It's been a week.

And, as a journalist, it's hard to not follow every detail in the news.

I'm sure like many of you, I've been feeling anxious. I've been thinking about my friends and family and hoping we're all doing our best to stay safe.

So the other day when I was driving home, I decided to take a break from the news and put on some of my favourite, upbeat music. It really helped to lift my mood.

Another of my favourite things: my dog, Miki! (Submitted by Jane Sponagle)

Then I asked my co-workers (and friends!) at CBC Yukon for their favourite songs to listen to when they need a boost.

Here is a playlist we thought you might like this weekend if you're staying in — especially if you're taking a break and want a dance party in your kitchen.

About the Author

Jane Sponagle

Jane Sponagle is a reporter for CBC North based in Whitehorse. Jane started her CBC career with The World This Hour in Toronto before heading to the North. After a few months in Yellowknife, Jane moved to Iqaluit where she spent six years reporting on politics, food security and housing. She has also reported with CBC in Halifax.

    With files from Abby Schneider, Chris Windeyer, George Maratos and Paul Tukker

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.