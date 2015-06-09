Repeat sex offender who targets children back in jail

A man who police feared was likely to hurt more youth is again accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

On Tuesday police charged Marty Ryan Bouvier of Behchoko, Northwest Territories, with touching a minor for a sexual purpose, sexually assaulting the same child and six breaches of court orders. The 26-year-old is alleged to have committed the crimes late last year.

Four of the alleged breaches are related to conditions the court placed on Bouvier on August 13, 2019, shortly after he was released after serving a prison sentence for sexually assaulting a minor in Behchoko.

The judge imposed the conditions for two years at the request of the RCMP. It argued the conditions were necessary because Bouvier was still a risk to commit more sexual offences against minors based on his criminal history. An assessment the RCMP submitted as part of its application for the order concluded Bouvier was "a high priority for supervision and a high risk to reoffend."

As a result of the order, Bouvier was barred from going to any place where children are likely to be — such as parks, pools, playgrounds and community centres — without being with a sober adult who is aware of his criminal history.

'Disturbing' criminal past

The judge who sentenced Bouvier to prison time in 2017 described Bouvier's criminal history as "very disturbing."

In 2015 he was sentenced to 135 days custody for raping a 12-year-old. Between the time he was charged with that offence and the time he was sentenced, he attempted to drag another youth into the woods. The minor escaped and he was convicted of the assault and sentenced to four months plus two years probation.

While serving that probation, which included a condition to stay away from minors, he approached an 11-year-old in a local restaurant and told her she was "sexy" and "walked sexy." He told her he was 13, though he was in his early 20s at the time.

In sentencing Bouvier to four years in prison in 2017 (credit for 557 days he spent in jail awaiting sentencing was deducted from his sentence), Justice Louise Charbonneau issued a warning. She said though Bouvier was still young, "his criminal record is such that I would expect the Crown, if Mr. Bouvier commits similar crimes in the future, is going to have to take a serious look at the options under the Criminal Code to have him dealt with as either a dangerous or long-term offender."

Bouvier remains in custody, but has reserved his right to a bail hearing. His next appearance is scheduled for May 21, by video from the North Slave Correctional Complex in Yellowknife.