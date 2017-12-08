Repeat N.W.T. sex offender appeals conviction and indefinite sentence

Three Northwest Territories Court of Appeal judges are considering the fate of a man from Gameti, N.W.T., who is serving a prison sentence with no defined ending.

In a Yellowknife courtroom on Tuesday, the judges heard Bobby Zoe's appeal of the conviction that led him to be declared a dangerous offender and the indefinite prison sentence he was given. Zoe is currently incarcerated at the maximum security Edmonton Institution.

Legal Aid provided Zoe with a lawyer for appealing the sentence, but Zoe had to represent himself on appealing the conviction.

Zoe was declared a dangerous offender two years ago, after being convicted of his fourth sexual assault. It happened in 2015. He was found guilty of breaking into a Yellowknife apartment, stealing cash then touching a sleeping occupant sexually before her partner woke up and chased him away. Police caught Zoe later that morning.

"I wasn't even in the building," said Zoe in court on Tuesday. "I was walking back down to where I was staying with some friends."

The 38-year-old said he was convicted even though forensic experts found no traces of his DNA in the apartment and a police dog did not detect his scent.

During the trial, it was revealed that Zoe's backpack was found in the building, along with one of his gloves. Zoe said he had stashed them before going into a bar earlier that night and someone stole them. A friend of his testified Zoe was at a party with the backpack that night.

A 'miscarriage of justice': defence lawyer

Zoe's lawyer for the appeal of his indefinite prison sentence told the three-judge panel the sentencing judge "committed numerous reversible errors that led to a miscarriage of justice."

Lawyer Jennifer Cunningham said a sentence of two to three years, plus a 10-year, long-term supervision order is a more appropriate sentence.

Cunningham said one of those errors was concluding that Zoe cannot be rehabilitated. Cunningham conceded that during the dangerous offender hearing, two psychiatrists testified Zoe has had no sex offender treatment and is a high risk of reoffending, but "that does not equal intractability," she said.

The defence lawyer said Zoe had, at that time, served all of this jail time in the North Slave Correctional Complex. She said programs there did not meet his needs as an Indigenous offender with intellectual disabilities, potentially including Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

Cunningham said during Zoe's dangerous offender sentencing, Zoe's lawyer told the judge about a new high-intensity sex offender program that was being introduced into federal penitentiaries. But the judge simply assumed it would have no effect on Zoe's risk of harming others, said Cunningham.

Cunningham also said the sentencing judge "minimized and brushed aside" what are known as Gladue considerations — looking at how systemic barriers Indigenous people face, such as intergenerational trauma and addiction, contributed to Zoe's offending.

Indefinite sentence warranted, says Crown

Crown lawyer Brendan Green conceded that, though the judge considered Zoe's background when sentencing him, he did not take official notice of how systemic factors affected Zoe's behaviour.

But Green said the indefinite prison sentence was warranted.

"Let's keep in mind Mr. Zoe has four sex offences on his record and an escalating pattern of behaviour," said Green.

Green said the main reason for concluding that Zoe needs to be kept in prison is that he's refused to take treatment for his sex offending.

"He has a consistent position," said Green. "He does not want to participate."

The three judges have reserved their decisions on both the conviction appeal and the sentence appeal.