People in Pangnirtung, Nunavut start to see power restored as crews work to repair damaged lines

Many people in Pangnirtung, Nunavut got power back on Sunday, as repair crews work to repair damaged power lines in the Baffin Island community.

Qulliq Energy Corporation, which provides power to the community, first reported power outages in the community on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the Hamlet declared a local state of emergency in response to the extended outages.

According to Qulliq Energy, a flight carrying a repair crew from Iqaluit arrived in Pangnirtung at about 11 a.m. on Sunday local time, and have been working since.

At around 4 p.m., the company sent out an update that power had been restored to the "majority of affected customers."

As of 7 p.m., crews were still working to restore power to remaining customers. In the most recent updates, Qulliq Energy said that all uptown residents, and commercial customers downtown had their power back.