Not an easy decision to cancel airshow, says festival board

The president of the Yukon Rendezvous Society's board of directors is responding to criticism of its decision to cancel the festival's long-running air show this year, saying it was "not an easy" one to make.

In a written news release, Darren Bartsch said he has the "utmost respect" for the event's former long-time organizers, and understands why they are upset.

"Countless hours were put in by our Finance Committee, Office staff, and Board of Directors, to create a sustainable budget for the 2019 festival," the release read. "Unfortunately this included taking a break from a few events, including the Kingscote Air Display."

The airshow has been a feature of the festival for 48 years.

During its heyday, 30 or more military aircraft came to Whitehorse from across Canada and the United States. In recent years, the show has been smaller and was comprised of a ground display of aircraft the public could tour at the airport.

Organizers Jack Kingscote and Rebecca Laforge announced last week they will be putting on a smaller, private version of the airshow themselves later this month, after learning through the grapevine it had been cancelled at the festival.

They say they didn't have enough notice from festival organizers to pull off a public event on their own.

Bartsch and the board of directors dispute that claim.

Decision was made in the fall

In the release issued Monday, they state the decision was made in the fall based on the "financial and volunteer commitment" they had at the time.

They say that information was "given to individuals of interest at the time."

Bartsch also explains he has been volunteering to organize the airshow since 2011, and has had to deal with new requirements, like hiring overnight security and airshow insurance. He says the festival spent nearly $10,000 on the airshow in 2018.

"Gone are the days where phone calls and handshakes can properly host an event such as this," Bartsch wrote in the statement.

CBC tried to reach Bartsch for an interview on Tuesday, but he has not responded.

In its statement, the board also congratulates Kingscote and others for moving forward with the airshow in some form.

Laforge said local businesses have stepped up to support the show this year, and seven aircraft are confirmed so far, including four jets, two helicopters and one King Air.

This year, the public will not have access to the tarmac, but they can still see some aircraft from afar.