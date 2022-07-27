'He always had time for you': Remembering 4-term Whitehorse councillor Dave Austin

Former four-term Whitehorse city councillor Dave Austin is being remembered as a hardworking representative who always had time for people.

"He was the kind of person that if you were, say, a visitor coming from somewhere else, he'd take the time to talk to you and talk about our town, about the Yukon and the people that were here. And he was always positive," said former mayor Bev Buckway who served on council with Austin.

"That stands out to me a lot … He'll be really missed."

Austin served on city council from 2000 to 2012. He died on July 11 from a neurological disease. He was 79. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two grandchildren.

"He was a hard working guy and very humble," said former mayor Dan Curtis who served in the position from 2012 to 2021. "And I really enjoyed him."

Current Mayor Laura Cabott said Austin was known for trying to get the best information on issues and working toward the best decision for citizens.

"He was always focused on hearing from the community," said Cabott, who knew Austin casually.

Accomplishments

Buckway and Curtis each cited Austin's work in getting the Canada Games Centre built as a major accomplishment.

"There was tons of people that were really concerned that taxes would double and triple and there were people on his council who were adamantly against it," explained Curtis. "But, you know, that building, that facility has over 3,000 people a day, every single day that utilize it."

He said it was thanks to the courage of Austin and others on council that the facility got built.

Another one of Austin's major accomplishments was the planning of the public safety building, said Buckway.

"That building had to be replaced and started from scratch. And that came in on budget and on target for time, which was wonderful," she said.

Buckway also credited Austin for his contribution in the planning of the Whistle Bend neighbourhood.

"We're always going to be stretched on housing, but that was another one that we can look to for Dave's input on," she said.

'He always had time for you'

Curtis said Austin treated everyone with respect and kindness.

"He always had a smile on his face," Curtis said. "No council is easy, you know, regardless of who's in there. And I thought he did a wonderful job."

Curtis also remembers Austin always being dressed to the nines.

"He was always really kind to everyone that he would encounter," Curtis said. "He always had time for you."

Buckway said one of the things she liked about Austin was that he was always very respectful of the city staff.

"It's kind of a tenuous relation sometimes between the council and the staff, but he always knew where not to cross the line on that."

Austin also knew a lot of people, according to Buckway, and it was important to him to bring their views into the discussion on various issues the city was grappling with.

"When he spoke to things at council, he really had a breadth of knowledge from other people and input from other people," said Buckway.

"It wasn't just sort of off the cuff. He had just a solid perspective, which was always appreciated, I thought."