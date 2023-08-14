Remaining Fort Smith residents told to shelter in place as fire may reach town's west end

Residents remaining in Fort Smith, N.W.T. are being told by the town's emergency management coordinator to shelter in place as the fire may reach the west end of the community Sunday night.

Wood Buffalo National Park posted on their Facebook page that the fire is expected to reach within five kilometres of the community's west end by midnight.

Adam McNab, the emergency management coordinator for Fort Smith, said the town is heavily impacted by smoke and they are working to make sure there are additional evacuation resources in place. The town will be using the community recreation centre for those who don't have proper accommodations.

Anyone sheltering in the community is told to take any steps to keep smoke out of the home.

Highway 5 was closed Sunday afternoon, and remains closed, due to the wildfire.

At 5:45 p.m. the territory issued a "critical" alert on the wildfires telling residents of Hay River, Fort Smith, Enterprise and Kátł'odeeche First Nation to head to Grand Prairie, Alta.