Health officials in Yukon urge people to remain vigilant as most COVID-19 health measures lift

Health officials say it's important to remain vigilant and make informed choices as the Yukon enters a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic with less public health restrictions.

The Yukon government lifted the masking mandate last Friday but said it still recommends people wear masks in public places, particularly in crowded areas or when it's difficult to physically distance.

"COVID is here to stay and we do still have significant community transmission," said Dr. Catherine Elliott, Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health.

But she added the territory's population is well-educated about how handwashing, wearing masks and physical distancing affects the health and well-being of communities.

Both Elliott and Dr. Katharine Smart, president of the Canadian Medical Association and a Whitehorse pediatrician, emphasized the importance of being vaccinated.

"I think it's really important for [people] to realize that this is a three-dose vaccine," said Smart.

Elliott said the overwhelming majority of those who have been hospitalized or died from COVID-19 were either not fully vaccinated, were older, or had chronic diseases.

"Many of them have two or more of these risk factors," said Elliott.

She said one of the things health officials have noticed is that people can get quite sick in the second week of their illness.

She said people who are not recovering within five to seven days should contact their health care provider or be assessed in the emergency department.

"There are some treatments and some ways to help people with those conditions [get] help [and] stay healthy as possible and keep their illness mild if possible," said Elliott.

BA.2 subvariant in territory

Elliott said the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, the latest variant of concern to emerge, is present in the Yukon.

She said the subvariant is even more transmissible than the BA.1 variant.

"We also know that having been infected with the BA.1 is somewhat protective against BA.2," she said.

Elliott added the COVID-19 vaccines are also effective against the BA.2 subvariant.

"So the same measures work, but we need to do them better and particularly those people who are at risk," she said.

Don't know what's coming next

Smart said while cases will likely remain low during the summer, which is typical of most viral infections, nobody knows what's next.

"There's likely to be more new variants of COVID. And whether they are more severe or less severe, we don't know," she said.

She said that makes it all the more important to make sure everyone is doing what they can to stay safe, including getting vaccinated and putting in better ventilation in buildings.

"These things will allow us to proceed through whatever happens next in the safest possible way and maintain as much of the normalcy of our lives as possible," she said.

Elliott agreed getting vaccinated is the most important thing and that ventilation is very important.

She added people should keep the size of their gatherings as small as possible, and have them outside as much as possible.

"It's much less likely to infect people than having [them] inside," she said.

Positivity rate

As of March 23, the territory's positivity rate stands at 38.7 per cent.

"That's the positivity rate of people who have had PCR testing," said Smart. Those tests are only available to people who are more at-risk of severe outcomes or death due to COVID-19.

She said what the statistic also reveals is that if you have any symptoms, there's about a 50 per cent probability you may have COVID-19.

"You still are at risk of contracting it and spreading it to others. And that's why being really vigilant about staying home if you're not feeling well, is really important right now to try to keep people that are more vulnerable to this disease safe in our community," she said.

She said the rate concerns her for people who are vulnerable, specifically children between five and 11 who aren't vaccinated, people who are immunocompromised and people who haven't gotten their booster shots.