Regular birthing services won't be available at Inuvik hospital for at least another week

Labour and delivery services will not be available at the Inuvik Hospital in the N.W.T. until at least Jan. 22.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) made the announcement in a news release on Monday evening.

It said emergency labour and delivery care will still be available during the service reduction.

The NTHSSA initially announced the reduction of birthing services in Inuvik on Jan. 11 and said it was expected to last until Jan. 14.

The service reduction is due to "temporary, sudden and unexpected significant reduction of available qualified obstetric registered nursing staff."

The NTHSSA said that it will contact individuals planning to give birth in Inuvik, who are 36 weeks or more in their pregnancy.

"It is highly recommended their care be transferred to Yellowknife," the news release states.

The service reduction comes as many health care facilities in Yellowknife are struggling with both extreme cold weather and an overwhelming number of patients dealing with flu, COVID-19 and RSV.