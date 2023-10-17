Recreation centre badly needed, say residents in Haines Junction, Yukon

Residents of Haines Junction, Yukon, want to see a new recreation facility built in their community.

Some say that's been a wish of theirs for many years.

"A lot of people move here and stay here because of the access to recreation opportunities — both in the park and on the land all around us," said Kari Johnston, a former village councillor.

The community's recreation infrastructure could be a draw, too, but some of it is aging or closed altogether, she said.

Johnston pointed to the community's curling rink and swimming pool, which were both built over two decades ago and which have been closed for years. She said nothing has been built to fill the gaps left by closing them, which has led to limited recreation options for residents.

The exterior of the old community centre in Haines Junction, Yukon. The Village of Haines Junction sent CBC News a statement that said developing a new recreation centre is its top priority. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

"The community is sort of rallying right now to really engage in that conversation," she said.

"We want a pool. We want a bit of a recreation centre — somewhere people can come together as community, and work out together."

Right now, community members rely on the Bill Brewster Arena for most of their recreation activities.

Developing a new recreation centre is the village's top priority, said senior administrative officer David Fairbank in a statement. He said the village recently finished a report to look at their recreation needs.

That report — which provides direction for the facility and looks at possible services and amenities that could go in there — is set to be reviewed at the next council meeting, he added.

Johnston said one thing she wants the municipality to consider is hiring a recreation director to take on the role of guiding this project to fruition.

"I think we're the only community in the territory that doesn't have somebody whose full-time job is to help manage recreation initiatives in the community," she said.

A questionnaire is circulating among residents looking for feedback around what responsibilities they would like to see a recreation director have.

"There's just a cute little form that people can fill out," she said.

"I think the idea is to just summarize the feedback that we receive from the community about it and present that to council. Like, 'Hey, here's some ideas this person could be doing to help meet the needs.' Maybe if that role was there, it'd be somebody to help bring the rec centre to fruition."

'What is being done?'

Resident Michael Schmidt said Haines Junction had a functioning recreation centre once, so it should have one again.

"There's been a lot of discussion about replacing that whole facility," he said to CBC News.

"Starting off with removing it, remediating and then building something new. The best way to summarize it is it's gone nowhere fast ... or not so fast."

Schmidt said it's been disheartening for residents to watch less-populated communities get brand new recreation centres.

"People have started to compare the community here to other communities in the Yukon," he said.

Schmidt explained he recently posted a list of communities online, comparing their populations and what amenities they have such as a skating rink, pool and functioning recreation centre.

As of March 31, 2023, the territory's population counts put Haines Junction as the third-largest community outside Whitehorse.

"What is being done ?" he said. "People are starting to say, well, look. For the betterment of the community. For the children. For the youth. Adults. Seniors. We really do need something. Are they hiring someone to help work on this file?"

Fairbank said the municipality hears residents and their desire for a new multi-use facility.

He said there is a lot of planning that goes into a project like this — design, staffing and providing the highest level of services, while being mindful of capital and operational budget limitations.

Fairbank said it's important for the community to be part of the planning and encouraged all residents to attend council meetings to provide their feedback and vision on how they'd like to see the project move forward.