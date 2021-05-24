30 recoveries shrink Iqaluit outbreak by more than half over the long weekend

Thirty people have recovered from COVID-19 in Nunavut over the long weekend, according to the latest data from the territory's health department.

In an update on Twitter Monday, Premier Joe Savikataaq said there have been 227 recoveries since an outbreak was declared in Iqaluit in mid-April.

There was one new case and seven recoveries reported Saturday, no new cases and 11 recoveries reported Sunday, and one new case and 12 recoveries reported Monday.

"Let's keep driving down these case numbers, Iqaluit!" wrote Savikataaq. "We still have lots of work to do. Stay home and stay safe."

There are 17 active cases in the territory. On Friday, there were 45.

Restrictions eased

COVID-19 restrictions in the Qikiqtaaluk region — except for Iqaluit and Kinngait — were eased on Monday.

Most communities in the region are now able to have outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people, and residents are allowed to have up to 15 people in their house in addition to the people they live with.

Masks remain mandatory.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said he was easing the limitations because travel restrictions out of Iqaluit have been working to prevent the spread of the virus.