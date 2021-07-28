More recoveries than new cases of COVID-19 in Yukon for 1st time in a week

Yukon has seen more recoveries than new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in a week, according the territory's chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Brendan Hanley said in a news release Tuesday that there were six new confirmed cases between noon Monday and noon Tuesday. Three of those cases are in Whitehorse, two are in rural Yukon and one is in a non-resident who is in the territory.

There are no new reported cases in Watson Lake at this time, the release says. On Monday, health officials said there were "clusters of cases" in Watson Lake, and more were expected.

The active case count in Yukon is currently at 89.

The Yukon government has also updated its COVID-19 information site with the case numbers by community. Of the active cases on Tuesday, there were 48 in Whitehorse, 29 in Watson Lake/Lower Post, one in Pelly Crossing, one in Faro, five in Dawson City, three in Carmacks, one in Carcross and one in Burwash Landing.

Since June 1, there have been 519 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the territory, and 582 total since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Those numbers include out-of-territory residents diagnosed in Yukon and probable cases.

Officials note that non-resident cases who are diagnosed in Yukon are counted in the active count but not in the total case count as they are counted in their home jurisdiction.

Hanley stresses that people need to get both vaccine shots to complete the series. Rural health centres and the mass clinic in Whitehorse are continuing to offer first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine. People should contact their local health centre or book online to get an appointment at the clinic in Whitehorse.

"Immunizers are continuing to support rural Yukon communities by returning this week and running clinics through to the third week of August," the release says.

"They will be providing both first and second doses of Pfizer for youth aged 12 to 17 and Moderna for those 18 and over."

It says while appointments are recommended, walk-ins will be welcome. Immunizers ask that if people have made an appointment and can't attend to let the health centre know so that vaccine is not wasted.

Yukon health officials will provide their weekly update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. It will be streamed on CBC North's website and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.