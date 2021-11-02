Recounts in 2 close races confirm Nunavut election winners

It's official.

A Nunavut judge certified the winners of two close races that triggered automatic recounts during the Oct. 25 territorial election.

Joelie Kaernerk, the incumbent MLA for Amittuq, will keep his job for a second term.

The judge certified that Kaernerk won "a higher number of votes than any other candidate and is declared elected," according to a Tweet from Elections Nunavut.

On election night, he edged out his opponent, Solomon Allurut, by three votes.

In Cambridge Bay, former mayor Pamela Hakongak Gross was confirmed to be the winner over her opponents, Peter Ohokak and incumbent MLA Jeannie Hakongak Ehaloak.

A judicial recount is ordered in Nunavut when the results in a constituency show someone winning by a margin of less than two per cent.