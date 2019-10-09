Kevin O'Reilly has held onto his Frame Lake seat, a judicial recount in Yellowknife confirmed early Wednesday afternoon.

O'Reilly initially won the race in the Oct. 1 territorial election over challenger Dave Ramsay by just 11 votes. That margin was confirmed when a mandatory recount, overseen by Justice Shannon Smallwood, found O'Reilly won by 357 votes to Ramsay's 346

"The results weren't going to change and, you know, I knew that," said Dave Ramsay. "It's a process we had to go through and I respect the process and the result and certainly wish Kevin [O'Reilly] all the best as he moves forward with the next government.

Ramsay did say, however, he "100 per cent knows that" at least two people who voted in Frame Lake don't actually live in the riding.

"It's a small town. I know people and I know who lives where and it doesn't take long to connect dots," he said when questioned how he was aware of the issue.

Dave Ramsay says he accepts the results of the recount but has concerns that at least two people voted in Frame Lake who don't live in the riding. (Submitted)

Ramsay said he does not know who these people voted for and noted their votes don't change the outcome of the race but said it's something he plans to raise with the chief electoral officer.

"It's not just in Frame Lake, it'll happen other places too," he said. "In this instance, I just know that it happened and, you know, people should be aware that people are watching."

Chief Electoral Officer Nicole Latour said Ramsay will have to provide a statement with the names of the individuals he believes improperly voted, violating the territory's Elections and Plebiscites Act, to trigger an investigation.

"We'll have a look at everything," she said.

Latour said she's heard similar claims about other ridings this election.

Nicole Latour, chief electoral officer of the N.W.T., said people have to provide a statement with the names of people they believe have violated the Elections and Plebiscites Act to trigger an investigation. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

"Until people provide us with the absolute information on it there's not much we can do. "

Judicial recounts are automatically triggered when the final margin of victory in an election is within two per cent of the total number of ballots cast. Two ridings, both based in Yellowknife, fell within that margin : Frame Lake and Yellowknife North, where newcomer Rylund Johnson defeated incumbent Cory Vanthuyne by just five votes.

On Monday, Latour said she was hopeful both recounts would be completed on Wednesday.