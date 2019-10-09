Recount confirms Kevin O'Reilly's win in Frame Lake, Yellowknife North to come
Judicial recounts ongoing Wednesday for two Yellowknife electoral districts
Kevin O'Reilly has held onto his Frame Lake seat, a judicial recount in Yellowknife confirmed early Wednesday afternoon.
O'Reilly initially won the race in the Oct. 1 territorial election over challenger Dave Ramsay by just 11 votes. That margin was confirmed when a mandatory recount, overseen by Justice Shannon Smallwood, found O'Reilly won by 357 votes to Ramsay's 346
"The results weren't going to change and, you know, I knew that," said Dave Ramsay. "It's a process we had to go through and I respect the process and the result and certainly wish Kevin [O'Reilly] all the best as he moves forward with the next government.
Ramsay did say, however, he "100 per cent knows that" at least two people who voted in Frame Lake don't actually live in the riding.
"It's a small town. I know people and I know who lives where and it doesn't take long to connect dots," he said when questioned how he was aware of the issue.
Ramsay said he does not know who these people voted for and noted their votes don't change the outcome of the race but said it's something he plans to raise with the chief electoral officer.
"It's not just in Frame Lake, it'll happen other places too," he said. "In this instance, I just know that it happened and, you know, people should be aware that people are watching."
Chief Electoral Officer Nicole Latour said Ramsay will have to provide a statement with the names of the individuals he believes improperly voted, violating the territory's Elections and Plebiscites Act, to trigger an investigation.
"We'll have a look at everything," she said.
Latour said she's heard similar claims about other ridings this election.
"Until people provide us with the absolute information on it there's not much we can do. "
Judicial recounts are automatically triggered when the final margin of victory in an election is within two per cent of the total number of ballots cast. Two ridings, both based in Yellowknife, fell within that margin: Frame Lake and Yellowknife North, where newcomer Rylund Johnson defeated incumbent Cory Vanthuyne by just five votes.
On Monday, Latour said she was hopeful both recounts would be completed on Wednesday.
With files from Sidney Cohen
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.