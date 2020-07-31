Your North: Best reader photos for the week of July 27

Another beautiful week across the North brought photos of colourful rainbows, never-ending sunsets and misty Arctic landscapes.

Here are your best photos from the past seven days:

A lucky shot! Alisa Blake took this pic of a stunning double rainbow over Prelude Lake near Yellowknife. (Submitted by Alisa Blake)

The mighty banks of the Mackenzie River, looking fine in the summer sun. Julien Schroder took this photo near Fort Good Hope, N.W.T. (Submitted by Julien Schroder)

Britney Nadli took this photo of fire department training in Fort Providence, N.W.T. Bet the view from your office isn't as nice as this! (Submitted by Britney Nadli)

You can't have rainbows without rain! Valerie Pond sent in this photo taken just before one of this week's storms in Yellowknife. (Submitted by Valerie Pond)

Can't beat sunsets like these! Ashley Newman took this stunning photo looking out over Nunavut's Bathurst Inlet. (Submitted by Ashley Newman)

Mist over a creek makes for a peaceful landscape near the Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk highway. (Submitted by Aaron Wallace Naaz)

Ettula Adla didn't get lucky on their search for beluga last week, but they did get this amazing photo of hunters driving into the mist near Nottingham Island in the Hudson Strait. (Submitted by Ettula Adla)