Volunteer with Yukon EMS, official says to those looking to improve ambulance service in Dawson City

A Yukon government official says there's an easy way for people in Dawson City, Yukon, to help improve local ambulance service: volunteer with EMS.

Ryan Soucy with Yukon EMS (YEMS) was responding to the Dawson City Ambulance Association's (DCAA) plan to offer a local, community-based medical service option when YEMS is not available.

The new association is aiming to offer emergency transport and non-emergency medical attention to local residents when Yukon EMS is unavailable in the community.

For months, residents in Dawson City have been criticizing the territorial government over the lack of round-the-clock ambulance service in the community.

Soucy, the deputy chief of technical operations with Yukon EMS, told CBC News he couldn't speak to specific details of the new service being proposed by the DCAA because he hasn't heard what they are. But Soucy did say that there is an easier way to fill emergency medical service gaps in the community without forming a new volunteer group.

"If they are looking at becoming community responders," Soucy said. "Why don't they come and talk to us first directly and volunteer with us?"

Former Dawson City EMS volunteer Aedes Scheer said she supports the idea of having an additional service offered to complement Yukon EMS.

She said she's heard too many stories of Dawson residents and Yukoners in rural communities needing an ambulance, only to learn that one is not available.

"That one former attendant whose mother was lying on the floor after a stroke and scrambling together trying to find somebody to bring her in was just heartbreaking," Scheer said.

Scheer also told CBC News that if there is a way to increase local ambulance coverage to reach 100 per cent, she would certainly support it.

"According to the YEMS there's only 85 per cent coverage of the times when calls have been coming in," she said. "I just don't feel that that's acceptable. I don't think that would be acceptable for anybody so trying something to bridge that, I think is admirable."

As for why she doesn't choose to volunteer with Yukon EMS, Scheer said that at this point in her life she can't commit to being on call as a paramedic.

She said that doesn't stop her from wanting to use her skills and experience to help serve the community. So when she was approached by the DCAA to become their medical advisor, she accepted.

Scheer explained that her role as medical advisor includes providing an overview on protocols that volunteers would be following to provide the service, assisting with training, and supporting volunteers by answering questions.

"Certainly none of this has to be recreated," she said. "This has all been done, and is available. There's lots of material out there."

Soucy maintained that the best way to fill gaps is for residents to volunteer with Yukon EMS. He said that the territorial government provides all training, and compensates volunteers for their time.

Still, he said, Yukon EMS has connected with the DCAA to hear more about the group's plan.

"We are looking forward to hearing what their presentation has to say," said Soucy.