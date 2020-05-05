Skip to Main Content
Yukon RCMP seize firearms, ammunition, illegal items during search warrant
North

Yukon RCMP seize firearms, ammunition, illegal items during search warrant

Yukon RCMP said that they seized several firearms, ammunition, and other illegal items on Sunday.

A man has been charged and released on conditions

CBC News ·
Yukon RCMP said that they seized several firearms, ammunition, and other illegal items on Sunday. (CBC)

Yukon RCMP said that they seized several firearms, ammunition, and other illegal items while searching a residence on Sunday.

In a news release sent on Tuesday afternoon, police said on April 30, the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team was informed that a man in Watson Lake had collected the "components of an AR-15-style assault rifle."

Police said their investigation into the man found that he is currently banned from having firearms and ammunition. 

They executed a search warrant on his residence early Sunday morning. 

An emergency response team and "other support elements" were brought in to help, after a risk assessment based on the man's history with "firearms and threat-related offences," said police.

RCMP said the 41-year-old man was arrested without any unexpected incidents.

During a search of his residence, police said they found and seized components believed to be for an AR-15 assault-style rifle, ammunition, a SKS assault-style rifle, and firearms and ammunition manufacturing equipment.

Police said the man was charged with possession of a firearm without a licence, two possessions of a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage and breach undertaking.

The man has been released by the courts on conditions, said police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories