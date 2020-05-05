Yukon RCMP seize firearms, ammunition, illegal items during search warrant

Yukon RCMP said that they seized several firearms, ammunition, and other illegal items while searching a residence on Sunday.

In a news release sent on Tuesday afternoon, police said on April 30, the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team was informed that a man in Watson Lake had collected the "components of an AR-15-style assault rifle."

Police said their investigation into the man found that he is currently banned from having firearms and ammunition.

They executed a search warrant on his residence early Sunday morning.

An emergency response team and "other support elements" were brought in to help, after a risk assessment based on the man's history with "firearms and threat-related offences," said police.

RCMP said the 41-year-old man was arrested without any unexpected incidents.

During a search of his residence, police said they found and seized components believed to be for an AR-15 assault-style rifle, ammunition, a SKS assault-style rifle, and firearms and ammunition manufacturing equipment.

Police said the man was charged with possession of a firearm without a licence, two possessions of a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage and breach undertaking.

The man has been released by the courts on conditions, said police.