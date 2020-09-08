Fort Smith RCMP ask for public's help finding 14-year-old boy

Police are looking for a 14-year-old youth from Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Shamus Martin was reportedly last seen in the community on Monday at his home, according to an RCMP news release Tuesday morning.

Fort Smith RCMP say they believe Martin could be in Fort Smith or Behchokǫ̀.

Martin is described by police as having dark brown hair, brown eyes, is six feet three inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts to call RCMP at 867-872-1111.