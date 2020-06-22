Yellowknife RCMP search for man on arrest warrant

Police are asking the public for help to find a 22-year-old man, according to an RCMP news release Monday.

A warrant to arrest Adrian Sangris of Yellowknife was issued last Thursday, according to RCMP.

Sangris has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of assault causing harm to the body, and one mischief charge under $5,000. He was also charged with failing to comply with a probation order, say police.

The charges come from an incident that happened at a residence in Yellowknife on June 16, say RCMP.

"RCMP have followed up on several leads to locate him," states the news release, stating it now needs the public's help.

Police describe Sangris as about five feet six inches tall, 143 pounds, and as having brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.