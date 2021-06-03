Skip to Main Content
North·New

Yellowknife RCMP investigating after alleged assault downtown sent 1 man to hospital

A man was taking to the hospital Wednesday in Yellowknife after being injured in an "alleged assault," police say.

The people involved know each other, police say

CBC News ·
RCMP gather and bag evidence at a taped-off crime scene in downtown Yellowknife late Wednesday afternoon. (Walter Strong/CBC)

Yellowknife RCMP cordoned off the parking lot beside the Centre Square Mall in downtown Yellowknife Wednesday afternoon to investigate an "alleged assault" that sent one man to the hospital.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP say that at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a call for service at the 50th street parking lot. They found a man injured in an "alleged assault involving a weapon (not a firearm)."

NNSL Media reported an eye witness as saying the injured man had been stabbed.

Police say the two people involved in the incident know each other, and there is no risk to the public.

RCMP gather and bag evidence at a taped off crime scene in downtown Yellowknife late Wednesday afternoon. (Walter Strong/CBC)

RCMP general investigation and forensics members taped off the area as they gathered evidence. Police say the scene was cleared at about 6:45 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, RCMP said. No charges have been laid.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now