Yellowknife RCMP investigating after alleged assault downtown sent 1 man to hospital
The people involved know each other, police say
Yellowknife RCMP cordoned off the parking lot beside the Centre Square Mall in downtown Yellowknife Wednesday afternoon to investigate an "alleged assault" that sent one man to the hospital.
In a news release Thursday, RCMP say that at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a call for service at the 50th street parking lot. They found a man injured in an "alleged assault involving a weapon (not a firearm)."
NNSL Media reported an eye witness as saying the injured man had been stabbed.
Police say the two people involved in the incident know each other, and there is no risk to the public.
RCMP general investigation and forensics members taped off the area as they gathered evidence. Police say the scene was cleared at about 6:45 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing, RCMP said. No charges have been laid.
