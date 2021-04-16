Skip to Main Content
13-year-old from Whitehorse missing

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for help finding 13-year-old Kayden Smeeton, last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

Missing youth Kayden Smeeton is described as Caucasian and six feet tall with curly red hair. Police are asking the public for information on his whereabouts. (RCMP)

He was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Smeeton is known to frequent Tim Hortons and the Canada Games Centre, according to a news release from police.

Smeeton is described as Caucasian and six feet tall with curly red hair.

He was last known to be wearing a black touque, a dark coloured plaid jacket, a red hoodie, olive green pants and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on Smeeton's whereabouts are asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.

