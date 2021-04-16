13-year-old from Whitehorse missing
Whitehorse RCMP are asking for help finding 13-year-old Kayden Smeeton, last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m.
He was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Smeeton is known to frequent Tim Hortons and the Canada Games Centre, according to a news release from police.
Smeeton is described as Caucasian and six feet tall with curly red hair.
He was last known to be wearing a black touque, a dark coloured plaid jacket, a red hoodie, olive green pants and black Vans shoes.
Anyone with information on Smeeton's whereabouts are asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.