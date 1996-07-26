RCMP find fourth suspect, after man flees twice from police
Police arrested three car passengers Thursday night
Police say they found and arrested a 24-year-old man, after a driver twice ran from police and three passengers were arrested following an incident in downtown Whitehorse Thursday evening.
Whitehorse RCMP said they found the man at a home in Judas Creek, Yukon, on Saturday, where he was arrested "without incident."
He appeared in court Saturday, facing charges of obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.
Police had said they received several calls from residents Thursday evening about a black Dodge Ram downtown. People in the pickup truck were allegedly pointing a handgun and driving recklessly, police said. Police later said they found a fake handgun in the vehicle.
Police said they found the truck on Thursday evening outside an off-sales liquor store. Officers attempted to arrest the driver, but he fled, the release says.
RCMP say they later found the suspects in their vehicle on the highway outside Carcross, Yukon. Three passengers were arrested, but the driver again ran away.
After an unsuccessful manhunt, police asked the public for help finding the driver.
In a release Monday, Whitehorse RCMP thanked the public for their help.
