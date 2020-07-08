Woman charged with trafficking after Whitehorse RCMP find suspected fentanyl

Whitehorse RCMP have arrested and charged a woman after finding her in possession of several suspected drugs, including fentanyl.

According to a news release Wednesday, RCMP say bike unit officers arrested a woman after she was found in possession of the suspected drugs during a search on June 27.

Police say they found an unspecified amount of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, prescription pills, cash and multiple cellphones.

The 31-year-old woman faces six charges of possession for the purpose of drug trafficking, along with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failure to comply.

She appeared in court on June 29 and was taken into custody, say police.