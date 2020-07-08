Woman charged with trafficking after Whitehorse RCMP find suspected fentanyl
Police say a woman has been charged with drug trafficking, after they found several drugs, cash and phones in her possession in June.
Police say they searched woman and found suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl
Whitehorse RCMP have arrested and charged a woman after finding her in possession of several suspected drugs, including fentanyl.
According to a news release Wednesday, RCMP say bike unit officers arrested a woman after she was found in possession of the suspected drugs during a search on June 27.
Police say they found an unspecified amount of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, prescription pills, cash and multiple cellphones.
The 31-year-old woman faces six charges of possession for the purpose of drug trafficking, along with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failure to comply.
She appeared in court on June 29 and was taken into custody, say police.