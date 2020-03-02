16 people arrested in drug investigation Friday, says Whitehorse RCMP update

Whitehorse RCMP say they executed a search warrant at a downtown home on Friday which led to the arrest of 16 people, according to an update Monday afternoon.

RCMP said the search was during a drug investigation on 5th Avenue.

CBC reported over the weekend that at least three men and one woman were seen in handcuffs in front of the home at about 5:50 p.m. on Friday. Several people, including those in handcuffs, were taken away in police cars; some officers partly surrounded the home.

On Friday, an officer speaking into a loudspeaker said multiple times that the occupants of the home were under arrest and that they had to exit with their hands up.

Loud sounds were heard before small objects crashed through the home's windows. The area was still blocked off by police at 7:50 p.m., Friday night.

The home on 5th Avenue that was searched by RCMP, photographed Saturday. Loud sounds had been heard before small objects crashed through the home's windows on Friday. (Steve Silva/CBC)

During the search, police say they seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a "significant amount of cash," according to the update Monday.

The search was conducted by officers in RCMP's Critical Incident Program, as well as Safe Communities and Neighbourhoods investigators.

Police say they also seized and towed two vehicles from the property.

All suspects were released from custody, and charges are pending further investigation, say RCMP.