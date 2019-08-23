RCMP seize 100 bottles of alcohol entering Whatì

RCMP say they've seized over 100 bottles of liquor from entering Whatì, N.W.T., in the last few weeks.

Alcohol is prohibited in the community.

In a news release on Aug. 23, RCMP said they intercepted alcohol that was en route to the community on Aug. 10 and July 22.

During the July seizure they found 54 bottles of alcohol; in August they seized another 50 bottles.

"These seizures are significant for a small community of just under 500 people," said RCMP Sgt. Ken Beard, in the news release.

"Substance abuse remains to be a top priority for the Whatì detachment. The illegal sale of alcohol is targeting their most vulnerable citizens."

Beard said the seizure will help to reduce harm caused by illegal alcohol in the community.

RMCP say the investigation is still ongoing and they hope to lay charges under the N.W.T. Liquor Control Act.