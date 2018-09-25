RCMP confiscate liquor destined for Whati
Liquor is prohibited in the N.W.T. community
RCMP in Whati, N.W.T., have arrested three people after seizing dozens of bottles of liquor this week that were headed to the community.
Police seized 32 375-millilitre bottles of of alcohol and seven cans of beer on Sunday, they said in a news release.
On Monday, they seized nine more 375-millilitre bottles and two 1.75-litre bottles of alcohol.
Whati is a dry community, meaning liquor is prohibited.
"Given the time of year, these are considered significant seizures for the community and [aid] the police in trying to curb substance abuse, which continues to be a top priority for the [Whati] RCMP," police said in a statement.
RCMP are asking anyone with information about illegal alcohol sales to contact Whati RCMP at at 867-573-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.