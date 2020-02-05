Police arrest 3 people, seize suspected drugs at Watson Lake home

RCMP in Watson Lake have arrested three people and seized suspected drugs at a local residence.

In a news release, police said they were investigating a dangerous driving and assault complaint on Sunday and learned that the suspect in that case was believed to be selling crack cocaine.

RCMP then executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence on Tuesday and arrested three people.

Police also seized quantities of suspected crack cocaine and cannabis, cash and drug paraphernalia.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.