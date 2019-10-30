RCMP incident in Iqaluit's Tundra Valley area resolved

RCMP vehicles blocked the road in two places at the entrance to Tundra Valley, a residential neighbourhood in Iqaluit, early Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple police officers were on the scene, including some pointing rifles at a residence.

The road was open again within two hours.

There is no word from the RCMP on the nature of the incident. They did send an email after the road was cleared, saying, "There is no ongoing incident in Tundra Valley. No cause for concern or issues."