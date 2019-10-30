Skip to Main Content
RCMP incident in Iqaluit's Tundra Valley area resolved
No word from RCMP on the nature of the incident, but they say there is no cause for concern.

Officers with rifles were seen outside a house in residential neighbourhood

Meagan Deuling · CBC News ·
RCMP in Iqaluit were on the scene at the residential neighbourhood of Tundra Valley early Wednesday afternoon. The incident was resolved and police say there is no cause for concern. (David Gunn)

RCMP vehicles blocked the road in two places at the entrance to Tundra Valley, a residential neighbourhood in Iqaluit, early Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple police officers were on the scene, including some pointing rifles at a residence.

The road was open again within two hours.

There is no word from the RCMP on the nature of the incident. They did send an email after the road was cleared, saying, "There is no ongoing incident in Tundra Valley. No cause for concern or issues."

