RCMP tactical team assists in arrest of Kugluktuk man facing numerous assault charges

RCMP say officers have arrested a Kugluktuk, Nunavut, man facing numerous charges including assault, assault with a weapon and assault by strangulation.

A tactical team of RCMP officers was in Kugluktuk on Monday to assist in the arrest of David Kuliktana, the RCMP told CBC News.

There was a warrant out for Kuliktana's arrest last month, and his whereabouts were a point of contention in the community.

Two residents reached out to CBC News in late September to say they believed he was staying in a cabin on the land near the community. They requested anonymity for fear of their own safety.

Both said Kuliktana had assaulted people in the community and they were worried about the problem escalating.

One of the residents spoke to CBC News after the arrest and said it was a big relief knowing he was now in custody.

"It was like letting out a really big sigh," the resident said, "not locking your door right after you walk in."

The resident described the past month as stressful, and described avoiding a cabin on the land for weeks after hearing Kuliktana might have been in the area.

According to the resident, news of the tactical team spread throughout the community and many watched the arrest, which took about three hours.