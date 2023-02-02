RCMP close downtown Whitehorse street to investigate suspicious death 

Police are investigating a suspicious death in front of the Chilkoot Inn in downtown Whitehorse.

"The area is closed to the public at Ogilvie St. and 4th Ave," reads a news release from Yukon RCMP.

Several police vehicles were seen in the area around 9 a.m. Investigators were examining the side of a building at the corner of 4th and Ogilvie. Evidence markers were visible in the parking lot and adjacent parking lot.

Police said there was no immediate danger to the public.

