RCMP says it is investigating a suspicious death in Pond Inlet

Nunavut RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Pond Inlet.

In a press release Tuesday, police said they responded on April 8 to a report from the community health centre of a female who was brought there with injuries.

Police said the female was declared dead after attempts were made to revive her through CPR.

In a follow up email, RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Pauline Melanson said the woman was 31 years old and that there is no danger to the public.

She said she could not provide further details as it is an active investigation.

The RCMP 'V' Division major crime unit and the forensic identification unit are investigating.