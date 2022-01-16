RCMP investigating suspicious death in Hay River, N.W.T.

A 24-year-old man died just outside Hay River, N.W.T., after being severely injured, say RCMP.

On Sunday, the RCMP said they received a call at around 9 a.m. that morning, reporting the death of an adult male.

Police said the public is not at risk.

In a news release Monday afternoon, police said they found the body on Lagoon Road, just north of Hay River. The early investigation shows the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

RCMP said they are not releasing the cause of death at this time, and an autopsy will be done in Edmonton this week.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.

The RCMP stated its N.W.T. Major Crimes unit and Forensic Identification Services have been called in to help with the case. Police plan to provide another update at a later time.