RCMP ask for help locating suspects after multiple Whitehorse robberies

The RCMP are asking for help identifying suspects after four recent robberies in Whitehorse.

Police say the robberies happened between Sept. 5 and Sept. 8, and have arrested two suspects and seized a weapon.

In a news release sent Thursday, the RCMP said it is looking for a female who is about about six feet tall, with chin-length black hair, a black jacket, black pants and red scarf. Officers are also trying to locate a male suspect described as wearing dark clothing and carrying a blue fabric bag.

Police say there is reason to believe others are involved in at least one of the incidents.

The release states that two of the robberies happened on Sept. 5, the first around 12:35 in the morning. Police say they responded to a robbery at a business in the 4000-block of 4th Avenue in Whitehorse, after a report that a woman holding a weapon demanded cigarettes and money. That suspect left by foot, and officers were unable to locate anyone matching her description.

Later that day, at 6:20 p.m., Whitehorse RCMP say they got a call about another armed robbery, where one suspect holding a weapon forced a victim to withdraw money from a bank machine. A 28-year-old man from Whitehorse was arrested and charged with robbery related to this incident. Police believe other people were involved and are continuing to search.

The next day, on Sept. 7 around 10:15 p.m., police say they were informed of another robbery at a business in the 2000-block of 2nd Avenue in Whitehorse. A man holding a weapon demanded money from a staff member and left by foot, the release says. That's the suspect described as being dressed in dark clothing and carrying a blue fabric bag.

On Sept. 8, at around 9:20 a.m. RCMP say they were alerted to a robbery in progress near 3rd Avenue and Ogilvie Street. Staff at the business stopped the suspect until police could get there, and police say a man was arrested.

Police are encouraging staff and patrons of stores to consider their safety first over property or money in the event of a robbery or theft.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Whitehorse RCMP or Crime Stoppers here or via phone at 867-667-6715 to remain anonymous.