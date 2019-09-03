RCMP investigate sudden death in Hay River

RCMP are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found dead in Hay River over the weekend.

Police say the man was found on a ravine trail near Riverview Drive on Saturday afternoon. RCMP attended the scene, along with members of Emergency Medical Services and the N.W.T. Coroner Service.

RCMP are working with the coroner on the ongoing investigation. They are not currently releasing any more details, including whether the death is considered suspicious.