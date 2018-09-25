Carcross to get new RCMP detachment, other stations to be renovated
RCMP also say a police officer from the Ross River region will move to the Kluane Lake region
Three Yukon communities are getting new or upgraded RCMP facilities.
Carcross will get a new detachment, while the Faro and Ross River police buildings will be renovated.
The announcement was made Monday morning by Tracy-Anne McPhee, Yukon justice minister, and Scott Sheppard, RCMP commanding officer chief superintendent.
"My employees have no greater responsibility than to the communities that they serve and I think that by providing them by the infrastructure and the materials and resources they need to do their job, they in turn will provide the best policing service possible to their communities," said Sheppard.
Ross River, Faro police to operate out of one hub
Changes to the regional operational policing model were also announced.
McPhee says Ross River and Faro will be combined into one policing region with five police officers shared between the two communities. Ross River will serve as the hub for the officers, with Faro as the satellite office. The retrofit is related to this organizational change. There are currently three officers posted in each community.
McPhee said the extra officer will be transferred to Haines Junction to help police with increased needs in the Burwash Landing and Destruction Bay Corridor, highway enforcement, and to assist with calls related to the international border.
The Yukon government says consultations on the new RCMP detachment in Carcross will start this fiscal year. It says that will happen in conjunction with the Carcross/Tagish First Nation.
The Carcross detachment is 37 years old, while the Faro station is 46 years old. The Ross River RCMP building is 17 years old.
Neither the territory nor the RCMP gave a price tag for the infrastructure upgrades.
